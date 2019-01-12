Highlights
- A huge explosion has rocked Paris causing destruction for blocks
- Police confirmed a blast had taken place on Saturday morning on Rue de Treviso, the 9th district of the French capital
- Cause of the blast is not yet known
- There are initial reports that it was due to a gas leak in a bakery
A huge explosion has rocked Paris, French authorities have said.
Emergency services scrambled to the scene in the 9th arrondissement on Saturday following reports of the blast, police in the French capital said.
The cause of the blast is not yet known, though there are initial reports that it was due to a gas leak in a bakery.
Parisians have been urged to avoid the area while crews respond to the fire, which broke out shortly before 9am local time.
Pictures shared on social media showed the large extent of the blast, which appears to have destroyed the first floor of a building.