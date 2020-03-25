Video of the priest livestreaming a prayer amid COVID-19 outbreak has gone viral

Priest live streams mass with face filters feature on Image Credit: Twitter

A priest tried to livestream a mass and switched on the face filters option by mistake and the video quickly became viral.

More and more events are turned into virtual gatherings, as people across the world are trying to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a situation like this, video calling and livestreaming is no longer just for influencers and gamers, everyone is using it.

Recently, a priest in Italy tried to livestream mass however turned on the face filters feature accidently which has made for an entertaining clip that is taking over the internet.

In the near-30-seconds clip, the priest is seen stepping away from the camera and standing to pray, soon after, several filters start appearing on his face before the video ends.

Social media users enjoyed the meme-worthy clip and shared it online.

User @SoniaPoulton tweeted: “I laughed so much, a most welcome expression right now!”

Many also appreciated the church’s efforts to hold mass despite the outbreak and catering to the needs of the time.

Tweep @o2bdutch wrote: “I love this so much. I’m not a churchgoer, but I appreciate the effort they’re making for their congregation...”

User @MistyBlueAF thought that it was an effective way for people to ‘attend’ mass while keeping safe: “Yes. This. I am not into church either but I recognise the importance for many. And I like they can attend without putting me or my family at risk.”