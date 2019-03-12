Theresa May's deal voted down by 391 to 242 on Tuesday

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in parliament. Image Credit: AP

British MPs on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a second time, plunging Britain into complete uncertainty with just over two weeks to go until its scheduled date of departure from the EU.

British vote increases chance of no-deal Brexit: EU

The British parliament's rejection of the negotiated Brexit deal "significantly" increases the risk of the country crashing out of the European Union without a deal, the bloc warned Tuesday.

A spokesman for Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said he regretted the result, but warned that from Brussels' viewpoint "it is difficult to see what more we can do".

Up to UK to solve Brexit impasse: EU's Barnier

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier ruled out doing more to help Britain reach a deal on an orderly withdrawal from the bloc, saying after British lawmakers rejected Brussels' offer that the impasse could only be solved in Britain.

"The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line," Barnier tweeted. "The impasse can only be solved in the UK. Our 'no-deal' preparations are now more important than ever before."

UK opposition leader: Brexit deal is 'dead'

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday declared the Brexit deal "dead" after it was voted down by a massive margin of MPs, and called on the government to adopt his proposals for a softer Brexit.

"Their deal, their proposal, the one the prime minister's put is clearly dead," the Labour Party leader told parliament.

Anti-Brexit protesters are seen after the Brexit voting outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain March 12, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

MPs vote to reject May's deal

