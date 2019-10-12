Gunmen entered Grand Mosque in the village of Salmossi on Friday evening

Military enforcements have been put in place in the area following the attack Image Credit: Getty / AFP

Ouagadougou: Sixteen people died and two were seriously injured in an attack on a Mosque in Burkina Faso's volatile north, security sources said Saturday.

"Armed men attacked the Grand Mosque in Salmossi between 7 and 8 pm (Friday), killing at least 16 people," a source told AFP, adding that 13 died on the spot and three succumbed to their injuries later.

The BBC on Saturday reported 15 casualties in the mosque attack, citing security sources.

Gunmen reportedly entered the Grand Mosque in the village of Salmossi on Friday evening as those inside were praying.

The BBC has reported that the attack prompted many locals to flee the village which is close to the Malian border.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the country over the past few years, mostly by militant groups.