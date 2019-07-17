Viral: ‘Handsome’ goat from Malaysia becomes internet sensation

The owner posted the billy goat’s pictures online and they went viral

Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Social media’s latest celebrity is a an 11-month-old billy goat, Harini Ramos. Why? Because he looks like a ‘K-pop star’. The perfectly groomed goat from the Malaysian state of Perak became popular after his owner, a farmer, posted his images on Facebook.

The white goat with a shiny blonde goatee became an internet sensation overnight after people started sharing the goat’s pictures from Muhammad Livestock Farm’s Facebook page.

People were quick to compare his looks to K-pop artists.

Twitter user, @hey_jjae, shared an image of the goat along with a picture of Jae Park, vocalist and electric guitarist of South Korean rock band Day6 and compared the two: “Handsome goat.”

Another tweep, @oromtichaaa, shared a few other pictures of Ramos, posing for the camera and enjoying the attention: “Goat in Malaysia goes viral for being very handsome.”

According to a report by Daily Mail, the owner, 21-year-old Ahmad Fadzir, saw the goat at a livestock market and immediately wanted him. He paid an estimate of Dh683 for him on the spot.

Fadzir said that he did not expect the images to get this popular.

According to the owner, the mammal “loves the camera” and he has been part of local television reports.

Ramos is a Saanen goat, a Swiss breed of domestic goats that have white hair with goatees and usually kept for their milk.

It seemed like Fadzir especially cherished Ramos as he was quoted as saying in the same Daily Mail report: “Some people asked me if I want to sell Ramos. However, I have to politely decline and will offer them other goats from the same breed instead.”

The internet loves goats

While there are few reports on goats going viral for their handsome looks, the hoofed animal has been featured in many viral internet videos and memes.

Compilation clips of ‘screaming’ goats have been a hit on video platforms such as YouTube.

Goats usually bleat but they can also produce high-pitched sounds that are comparable to humans screaming.