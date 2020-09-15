World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva
A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: The US responded defiantly Tuesday to a World Trade Organisation report criticising President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, blasting the organisation as "completely inadequate" in holding Beijing accountable.

"The United States must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices, and the Trump administration will not let China use the WTO to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers, and ranchers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.