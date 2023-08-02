After wreaking havoc in the Philippines and Taiwan, typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital city this week, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
Beijing has reportedly recorded its heaviest rainfall for the year so far with authorities warning of swelling rivers, floods, landslides and mudslides in the capital and surrounding regions.
Some 170.9 millimeters (6.73 inches) of rain inundated Beijing between Saturday night and noon Monday, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said. This is usually, the amount of rainfall for the entire month of July, according to official records.
This week, a viral video showed how a bus driver in China’s Shandong province braved floodwaters from Typhoon Doksuri to save an elderly man trapped in his vehicle on July 28.
The driver notices the man in danger and stops the bus on the flooded street. He braves the typhoon and runs towards the vehicle to save the man.
Seeing the driver, others in the vicinity rush in to help.
The group succeeds in pulling the man to safety.
Netizens applauded the driver for noticing the man in danger and saving him. Many shared the video on Twitter and other social media channels.