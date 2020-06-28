A picture of a 'human-sized bat' from the Philippines was shared online Image Credit: Twitter

A recent picture shared on Twitter of a “human-sized” bat from the Philippines is taking the internet by storm and netizens are thoroughly spooked out.

A Twitter user from the Philippines shared the image of what looks like a giant bat and claimed that it is a giant golden-crowned flying fox, and the post has gone viral.

Many reacted to the post saying that they did not know the mammal existed before and some are just spooked out.

Sharing a screenshot of an earlier post, user @AlexJoestar622 wrote in a June 24 tweet: “Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about.”

The post has since gotten over 103,000 retweets, over 260,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Many netizens posted comments trying to give more information on the mammals and clarified doubts people had.

Twitter user @louistenantIV wrote: “Hey, from the Philippines here. I can confirm this, they have a huge wingspan but the bodies are not really that big, more or less like the same body as a medium (bit smaller) sized dog. And yeah they only eat fruits, guavas most particularly. They're really gentle too.”

In another tweet, the user added: “There are smaller ones hanging around trees and sometimes under roof eaves of some houses back in the provinces, these bigger ones hang around taller trees (but we rarely see them), at least the ones near our old house but last time I saw one in person was almost five years ago.”

@_moontaeilnct shared a picture depicting the bat's wingspan and wrote: “Y'all the 5.58 feet means like this. Not the bat’s height itself.”

It is unclear whether the picture is actually of a giant golden-crowned flying fox and some tweeps pointed out that the bat in the image does not seem to have its orange mane.

User @MarloMamocod tweeted a picture of what a giant golden-crowned flying fox looks like and wrote: “This is not a giant golden-crowned flying fox because the bat in your photo does not have the distinct yellow shade on the head of the bat and sometimes around its body.”