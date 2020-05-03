Muhammad Raza danced in front of mountains in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region

UNICEF shares video of Pakistani boy dancing Image Credit: Twitter/UNICEF

With rosy cheeks and an infectious smile, Muhammad Raza provided much needed joy as the world battles coronavirus on April 30, that marks #InternationalDanceDay, after UNICEF shared a video of the cheery boy dancing in Pakistan.

Raza belongs to the mountainous valley of Gilgit-Baltistan in Passu, Pakistan, and the official account of UNICEF, @UNICEF, shared a clip of him performing his moves to a song with snow covered mountains behind him.

“Dancing is never canceled. Little Muhammad in Pakistan reminds us to keep moving on #InternationalDanceDay,” the caption read.

Netizens were immediate fans, including World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He shared UNICEF’s tweet, with the caption: “Bless you” for the little boy.

UNICEF Pakistan confirmed that the video was taken by Raza’s aunt, Shaneela Raza. Now the clip has gained close to a million views on Twitter.

Social media users from all around the world have become fans of Raza’s grin and dance moves, the type of cheer much needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweep @yasmintajik wrote: “Keep dancing Muhammad! You're bringing joy and peace from the homeland to the rest of the world.”