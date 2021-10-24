Cairo: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday performed Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca as part of a current visit to the kingdom.
The Saudi news agency SPA published images of Imran clad in a terry cloth white robe worn by Muslim pilgrims at the holy site. He was welcomed at his arrival by officials at the General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques.
He had earlier visited and prayed at the Prophet Mosque in Medina.
The premier arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend a summit of the Middle East Green Initiative hosted in the capital Riyadh.
His three-day visit comes at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Imran Khan will hold talks with Saudi officials with particular focus on boosting economic and trade links between the two countries, according to media reports.