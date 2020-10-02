Stock fire flame
A woman was allegedly severely tortured and set ablaze by her in-laws in the city of Sialkot in Pakistan on September 27.

The victim has been admitted to the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, where she is currently fighting for life, according to local media reports.

On Sunday, the victim’s brother, identified as Shehzad, got a call from locals that his sister was set on fire. In the meantime, neighbours took the victim to a local hospital, according to local media reports.

Later, the victim, identified as Shazia, was moved to a hospital in Lahore.

Shehzad told the police that Shazia married her husband, Rana Faros, son of Bashir Ahmad, about 15 years ago.

He claimed that her in-laws used to torture her.

After undergoing treatment, the mother-of-five reportedly recovered enough to record her statement.

Shazia was quoted as saying: “I was cooking on the porch when my in-laws set me on fire. I ran outside in pain when my younger brother-in-law saw me and helped put out the fire.”

Police have registered a case against her in-laws, Ahmad and Rasheeda Bibi. And further investigations are underway.