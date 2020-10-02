Hadiqa Kiani with her adopted son Naaday Ali. Image Credit: Supplied

Islamabad: Pakistan’s celebrated singer Hadiqa Kiani known for her heart-touching melodies and folk songs has touched her fans’ hearts once again though not by using any folk tunes but by posting pictures of her son Naaday Ali who has turned 15.

A recipient of many national and international awards, Kiani has shared an album of photos to express her love for the son saying he has made her proud all these years.

Kiani took to twitter yesterday posting the pictures of her son while celebrating his birthday. The singer expressed her love for him in the following words: “15 years ago Allah blessed me with my son. Today he is growing up to be a young man with a kind heart, a love for humanity, and deep respect for our planet. Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud,” she said.

In those pictures one can see the single mother enjoying the company of her son. She keeps on sharing pictures on social media and her fans have already gone crazy to see the sweet Naaday posing with a camera in his hands. In another picture, that is perhaps 15 years old Hadiqa is caressing her son after adopting him from Edhi Centre.

Very few people know this bright side of the singer-cum-philanthropist who adopted Naaday soon after the devastating earthquake that hit Pakistan in 2005.

Naaday was only a few days old and miraculously escaped the tragic incident.

Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation rescued and shifted the little kid to Edhi Foundation’s orphanage. Later, she applied for adoption which was accepted. Since then Kiani is raising him as a mother who is proud of her son’s achievements.

Kiani’s ancestors were from Turkish city of Izmir. In 2005, she married a UK-based Afghan businessman, Syed Fareed Sarwary, however the marriage could not last and in 2008, she divorced Sarwary.

In a recent TV programme with another showbiz celebrity, Samina Pirzada, Hadiqa opened up a little bit about her marriage and divorce.