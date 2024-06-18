New Delhi: Cooperation between the US and India remains on course in strategic areas including chips, artificial intelligence and space, according to a joint statement from the two countries after a meeting of their national security advisers in New Delhi.

The Monday meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval marks the first high-level visit to India from a top US official following the re-election of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. The two chaired a meeting of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, according to Monday's joint statement.

The two discussed cooperation in civilian and defense technologies in space, advanced telecommunications, biotechnology and India's planned acquisition of MQ-9B military drone platforms as well as possible co-production of land warfare systems, according to the joint statement published by the White House.

The technology initiative, launched in 2023, charts a course for the two countries to work together on civilian and defense applications for sensitive technologies, part of a broader cooperation as the US cultivates India as a counterweight to China.