Udaipur: As a Guest Country to the G20 process for the second year in a row, the UAE participated in the First G20 Sherpa Meeting under the Indian Presidency, held between 4th and 6th December 2022.
The Meeting, which took place in Udaipur, India, was led by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and the UAE Sherpa to the G20 process.
As part of the UAE's participation in the meeting and associated sideline discussions, Al Sayegh stressed the UAE's commitment to contributing positively to the G20 process, with particular emphasis on the Indian Presidency priorities.
He also emphasised the key role played by the UAE as the host country of the upcoming COP28, highlighting the importance of leveraging synergies between G20 and COP28 in 2023.
During the meeting that gathered official representatives from G20 member countries, invited countries as well as international organisations, India presented the overall theme and key priorities of its G20 Presidency in 2023.
The selected theme for G20 2023 is "One Earth, One Family, One Future", with key priorities including technological transformation, energy transition, sustainable development, and inclusivity.