Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh, India: On Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole district, an Armed Reserve (AR) Constable named Prasad allegedly shot his son dead.
Police reports state that Constable Prasad was on duty at the EVM strong room when his son, Sesha Kamal, approached him. An argument ensued over an ATM card, reportedly leading Constable Prasad to shoot Sesha Kamal in the chest with his service weapon.
Constable Prasad alerted his colleagues immediately, who rushed Sesha Kamal to the hospital. However, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, as confirmed by DSP Ongole Kishore Babu. The police have arrested Constable Prasad.