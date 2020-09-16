An office argument took an unexpectedly violent turn, when a man allegedly chewed off his colleague’s finger, over a disagreement, in the Indian capital of Delhi, this week. Indian Twitter users are sharing news reports about the incident that happened in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar.
The victim, Mohit Kumar, and his colleague, Hemant Siddharth, worked in an insurance firm. That day, they were travelling in Siddharth’s car, for some work.
After they completed the work, Kumar decided to return home but Siddharth asked him to stay back and accompany him for some urgent work. Just as the two men reached Mayur Vihar, they allegedly argued over a work-related issue.
The argument soon turned violent. In a police complaint filed by Kumar later, he alleged that Siddharth started abusing and slapping him. When Kumar tried to cover his face to save himself, Siddharth chewed his finger off.
“The finger got separated from his hand and fell on the ground,” said a senior police officer, quoting from the complaint.
Kumar then managed to get out of the car and call the cops. He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery to get his finger reattached. The officer said that a First Information Report has been registered.