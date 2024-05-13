New Delhi: A notorious jewel thief and receiver of stolen property, believed to be responsible for ongoing aircraft heists, has been arrested by the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) team.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Usha Rangnani, said a huge stash of stolen jewellery was recovered.

The accused undertook more than 100 air travels in the last year, committing thefts inside aircraft and during security checks.

