Top 10 facts

THEY’RE WELL ADAPTED TO THEIR COLD ENVIRONMENT: Snow leopards have spotted white-greyish fur that keeps them well insulated in cold weather — it can be 5cm long on their back and sides and almost 12cm long on their belly. A snow leopard’s tail can reach up to 80-105cm long, which is thought to help with balance, as well as wrap around its body for added warmth.

THEIR MAIN PREY: Snow leopards feed on the ibex, Himalayan tahr, marmot, pika, hares, small rodents and game birds. In Nepal, the snow leopard’s main prey - blue sheep which are not bluw - will provide one animal with food for a week.

HIGH ALTITUDE ACROBATS: Snow leopards live in high-altitude mountainous terrain, usually at elevations of 3,000-4,500m. They prefer steep, broken landscapes such as cliffs, rocky outcrops and ravines. Snow leopards have short forelimbs and long hind legs, which allow them to traverse and stay agile in their steep and rugged environments.

THEY CAN’T ROAR: Unlike other big cats, snow leopards can’t roar. Snow leopards have a ‘main’ call described as a ‘piercing yowl’ that’s so loud it can be heard over the roar of a river.

THEY’RE MORE CLOSELY RELATED TO TIGERS THAN THEY ARE LEOPARDS: Despite being called the snow ‘leopard’, this big cat is more closely related to the tiger than the leopard.

THEIR PAWS ACT AS NATURAL SNOWSHOES: The wide, fur-covered paws of a snow leopard serve as natural snowshoes, helping to distribute its weight over soft snow and protect it from the cold.

THEY CAN NEARLY COVER THE DISTANCE OF A MARATHON IN ONE NIGHT: Snow leopards can travel over an incredible 25 miles in a single night.

THEY’RE WELL DISGUISED: Snow leopards are really well camouflaged! Their long fur and less distinctive markings that seem to change shape with body movement make identifying individual snow leopards difficult compared to other big cats like tigers, leopards and jaguars, which have more distinctive markings.

LONG JUMP CHAMPIONS: The snow leopard would do well in most athletic events, it’s best potentially being the long jump. Some snow leopards have been known to leap up to 9 metres — 6 times their body length!

THEY’RE UNDER THREAT FROM HUMAN ACTIVITY: There could be as few as 4,000 leopards in the wild, however the exact number is unknown as they are extremely elusive. The main threats they face are habitat loss and deterioration, human-wildlife conflict, loss of prey, poaching for the illegal trade, and climate change. As a result, snow leopards really need our help, WWF is working alongside communities, Governments and other organisations to address some of the threats snow leopards face.

Source: WWF, UK