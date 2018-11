Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has urged Indian amnesty-seekers to use the phone numbers and email address designated for this purpose.

The helpline number of the Indian Embassy is now 0562622118 and email ID is indemb.uaeamnesty18@gmail.com.

Indian amnesty-seekers looking for jobs have to contact the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (formerly IWRC) on the email ID: help@iwrcuae.in or the toll-free number 80046342.