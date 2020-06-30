Music streaming provider Spotify India changed its profile picture on Twitter to a Britannia 'Good Day' biscuit after a tweep compared the logo of the application to the iconic baked treat.
On June 25, user @tapanguchi shared a picture of the biscuit along with a caption that read: “I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed ‘Spotify!’. Now I can’t unsee it.’
Soon after, the tweet went viral on social media and prompted a flood of reactions.
User @dr_communal wrote: “Different angle of seeing life.”
Tweep @neerjadeodhar posted: “This opinion is art.”
Later, another user shared a post featuring the biscuit as the logo of the music app, which prompted a response from Britannia, the company that sells the butter cookies.
Using a play on words, @BritanniaIndLtd wrote: “Well, our crunchy and buttery #GoodDay Cookies always hit the right ‘spot’... So, coincidence?!”
Spotify India also participated in the discussion and changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a ‘Good Day’ biscuit. Their new bio read: “Even we can’t unsee it now”.
Do you see a similarity between the two?