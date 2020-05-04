1 of 12
Thailand has loosened restrictions on some businesses after progress in containing the coronavirus, bringing life back to the streets, including the hawker-food heaven of Bangkok's Chinatown. | People wearing protective masks order food in the street.
Image Credit: Reuters
Thailand was the first country outside China to record a case of the coronavirus, back in January, but its daily tally of new cases has fallen to single digits for the past week, with a total of 2,969 confirmed infections and 54 deaths, as of Sunday. | Customers' protective masks hang on their ears as they eat food.
Street foods are pictured in Chinatown after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand.
The government has welcomed the progress with a relaxation of some lockdown rules, allowing food stalls and restaurants outside shopping malls to reopen, and allowing shops to sell alcohol for drinking at home.
"My stall has been closed for 40 days, because no one's been here. I've lost 70% of my income," said Taweesak Tabthong the owner of a famous Chinatown shark fin restaurant, who was happy to see a queue of customers outside. | A man sits in his car as he buys take away at street stall.
Wannika Naphon, happy to be getting out for a meal for the first time in weeks, said she was confident businesses would be careful with distancing.
Up to Sunday, restaurants and street stalls were only allowed to sell food for takeaway or delivery. | Vendors wearing protective masks sell food.
Customers are now allowed to eat in again but are meant to observe social distancing, with tables spaced apart.
"I'm sure Yaowarat will return to normal with a lot of tourists soon," she said, referring to the street by which Bangkok's Chinatown is known.
Under the relaxed rules, outdoor markets, small shops, parks and outdoor sports facilities, barbers and pet groomers can reopen.
A man wearing a protective mask rides his skateboard in Chinatown
But a nighttime curfew, from 10 p.m., will remain until the end of the month so it will be some time before Bangkok's famous night life even begins to get back to normal.
