Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh arrested three people on October 1 for the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead in a field with her head smashed.
The accused have been identified as Kundan, ‘Collector’, and ‘Prince’, who are all residents of Gopiganj town in the city of Bhadohi. The police told local media that the three men have confessed to the crime.
The Bhadohi police spokesperson said that there was enmity between the girl’s family and the accused. The latter had threatened the victim’s family with dire consequences on September 28, local media reported.
The accused found the girl alone in a field, on Thursday, and killed her.
Her brother, who went to look for her, found her body, the police told Indian media outlets, adding that her head was smashed with bricks.
Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), was quoted as saying: “We are waiting for the post-mortem report for further details.”
The girl was a resident of Chakrajaram Tiwaripur village in Uttar Pradesh.
The family has claimed that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed, and police officials are waiting for a post-mortem report to determine whether she was raped.
A team of forensic experts and crime branch officials has also reached the village to collect evidence and further investigate the murder.