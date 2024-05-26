New Delhi: Temperatures reached a scorching 51 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, Rajasthan, on Sunday as a relentless heatwave swept across large swathes of India.

Speaking to ANI, Senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar stated, "The maximum temperature recorded was 51 degrees in West Rajasthan's Phalodi. We anticipate similar conditions persisting in Rajasthan for the next 3-4 days, prompting a red alert. In Haryana, too, we have issued a red alert... Punjab is under an orange alert for 2 days followed by a red alert."

According to Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, there is no respite from the heat expected in Delhi for the next 4-5 days. "Delhi NCR will experience a heatwave to severe heatwave today. Temperatures may soar to 47 degrees at some stations... This pattern will persist for the next three days, with some relief anticipated thereafter... Rain is not forecasted for the next 4-5 days. Subsequently, rain in the Himalayas due to a western disturbance may result in a cloudy atmosphere in Northern India...," Kumar informed ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Rajasthan and Haryana, and an orange alert for the next two days for Punjab.

The blazing heat persists in most parts of Rajasthan, with the average humidity levels recorded between 15 and 30 per cent, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are anticipated for most of Rajasthan and areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).