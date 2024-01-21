New Delhi: The Indian capital endured another bone-chilling morning on Sunday, with temperatures dipping into single digits. This cold wave caused widespread disruptions, delaying several flights and trains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported plummeting visibility in Delhi, dropping from 400 meters at 2AM to a mere 100 meters by 2:30 AM and ultimately disappearing completely by 3AM. The minimum temperature on Sunday morning hovered at 8.5 degrees Celsius.
A separate IMD tweet from earlier stated, "A thick fog layer blankets the plains of northern India from Punjab to Bihar, encompassing Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh, as of 6:30 AM today." The department further announced, "Dense to Very Dense Fog shrouds isolated pockets across Delhi, North Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh."
Nearly a dozen passenger trains arriving in Delhi faced delays due to the blinding fog. Northern Railways confirmed roughly 11 trains, including the Amritsar-Nanded Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Exp, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express, were running behind schedule.
Delhi Airport, too, became a scene of frustration for passengers, with flights experiencing significant delays and even cancellations. "My flight from Bahrain was supposed to land at 4:45 AM but was delayed an hour, finally touching down at 5:35 AM," recounted passenger Neha Beniwal.
Airport authorities issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information. The IMD has predicted even worse conditions, warning of "Very Dense Fog" on January 22nd, with the foggy haze expected to linger until January 27th.
Amidst the biting cold, residents were seen huddled around bonfires, seeking solace in their flickering warmth.