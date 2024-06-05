CBSE students
The aim to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the student's academic journey. Image Credit: Shutterstock

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has detected, through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 per cent or more students.

The variation has been found in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics, which highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools.

Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures.

The aim is to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the student's academic journey.

This advisory serves as a reminder to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted in CBSE-affiliated institutions.