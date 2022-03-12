New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced the Class 10 term 1 board examination results.
However, the result has been declared offline and has not been uploaded on the official websites. The board has communicated the performance of Class 10 exams of students to the schools. Students have to collect their term 1 marksheets from respective schools.
"The performance of the Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE," the board said in a statement.
However, Class 12 term 1 results are yet to be confirmed.
The board had announced that it will conduct the term 2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres, and will be in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.