NEW DELHI: At least 27 people, including women and children, were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, with several more injured and fears the toll could rise, government medics said Tuesday.

“We have received 27 bodies so far... bodies are still coming,” Uttar Pradesh state senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari told AFP.

Umesh Kumar Tripathi, chief medical officer, said: “Many injured have also been admitted. The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event.”

The stampede occurred during a ‘satsang’ (prayer meeting) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, some 140km southeast of New Delhi. Visuals from the Community Health Centre showed several bodies being brought there in the presence of crying relatives. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and, on his directions, a committee has been set up to investigate the incident, NDTV reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar said three children were among those killed in the stampede, which broke out in a village within the Sikandra Rao police station limits in Hathras. “So far, 27 bodies have been sent to the hospital, of which 23 are women and three are children,” Kumar said.

A woman who attended the 'satsang' said it was organised in honour of a local guru and the stampede broke out as the crowd began to leave.

Common at places of worship

Deadly accidents are common at places of worship in India during major religious festivals.

At least 112 people were killed in 2016 after a huge explosion caused by a banned fireworks display at a temple marking the Hindu new year.

The blast ripped through concrete buildings and ignited a fire at a temple complex in Kerala state, where thousands had gathered.

Another 115 devotees died in 2013 after a stampede at a bridge near a temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Up to 400,000 people were gathered in the area, and the stampede occurred after a rumour spread that the bridge was about to collapse.