Chris Martin, Coldplay's frontman, loves BTS. He finds it special that the world's biggest artist is Korean.

“I think it’s very special to me, Martin said, "that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean, and is like a group of brothers not from the West. It feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one family.”

When BTS and Coldplay collaborated on “My Universe”, the song came out with this line: “The darkness had been more comfortable for me, within the lengthening shadow (your eyes). And they said that we can’t be together Because...Because we come from different sides.”

It bears an uplifting message: The ties that bind us are more than the sum of our differences.

$ 100 b estimated value of the K-pop industry.

It's one fuel behind the K-pop craze across the planet, a phenomenon with a dynamic of its own. And it can be staggering when viewed through the lens of numbers:

Fanbase: Over 100 million active K-pop fans worldwide (estimated)

Social media reach: Over 7.5 billion tweets about K-pop were sent in 2021 alone.

Music streaming: K-pop dominates music charts globally, with BTS and Blackpink consistently ranking high on Billboard charts.

Economic impact: The K-wave is estimated to be worth over $100 billion annually.

YouTube views: K-pop music videos routinely garner billions of views, with BTS's “Dynamite” surpassing 5 billion views.

Concert attendance: K-pop groups sell out massive international tours, generating millions of dollars in ticket sales.

Digital sales: K-pop albums (digital and physical) consistently top iTunes charts worldwide.

Brand endorsements: K-pop stars are highly sought-after brand ambassadors, commanding premium endorsement fees.

Learning Korean: The popularity of K-pop has surged interest in learning the Korean language, with increased enrollment in Korean language courses globally.

These numbers showcase the immense reach and economic influence of K-pop, solidifying its position as a cultural powerhouse. Their followers are marked by diversity, which shines through across all K-pop fandom. It's like the global linga franca wrapped in music which has left no place in the world untouched.

Here’s our quick list of the Top 10 K-pop groups (as of July 2024) and their most popular song:

BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan):

Global superstars known for their intricate choreography, socially conscious lyrics, and catchy tunes. Top Song: Yet To Come (2023)

Blackpink:

Blackpink, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, Lisa is one of the biggest K-Pop acts in the world Image Credit: Reuters

Powerful girl group with undeniable stage presence and a blend of hip-hop and pop influences. Their top song still dominates charts 4 years later. Top Song: Kill This Love (2019)

Twice:

This vibrant and energetic group has infectious melodies and a focus on female empowerment. Top Song: More & More (2020)

Red Velvet:

Red Velvet members: Irene (leader, rapper, vocalist, visual), Seulgi (main dancer, lead vocalist), Wendy (main vocalist, lead rapper), Joy (lead vocalist), and Yeri (Maknae, sub-rapper, vocalist).

This five-member South Korean girl group is known for their unique concept that blends catchy "Red" pop vibes with smooth "Velvet" R&B. Their chart-topping hits perfectly capture this duality with a bright, summery sound and a touch of retro coolness. Top Song: "Red Flavor"

TXT (Tomorrow X Together):

Experimental group with a youthful sound that blends pop, rock, and R&B. Top Song: Good Boy Gone Bad (2023)

SEVENTEEN:

Energetic and self-sufficient group known for their intricate choreography, diverse talents, and thirteen members. Top Song: HOT (2022)

LE SSERAFIM:

This powerful and elegant five-member K-pop rookie group under HYBE Labels. Their debut song, "FEARLESS," perfectly embodies their confident and fierce image with a strong EDM beat and empowering lyrics. Despite being new, they've already broken records for debut album sales. Top song: "Fearless"

IVE:

This rookie girl group taking the industry by storm with their powerful vocals and polished performances. Top Song: LOVE DIVE (2022)

NewJeans:

NewJeans isn't actually a type of jeans, but a trendy K-pop girl group! They're known for their fresh and youthful concept, channeling a 90s and early 2000s vibe. With catchy music and a "girl next door" image, they've captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Top Song: Attention (2022)

ENHYPEN: