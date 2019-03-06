Tsuyoshi Nakai Image Credit: ABLF

Highlights The Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum (JCCP) supports Gulf economies, including the UAE, in their diversification efforts through training and technical cooperation, says CEO Tsuyoshi Nakai

As Asia’s second largest economy, what are the key leadership lessons that Japan offers to the rest of the world in this age of inclusiveness and tolerance?

Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum (JCCP) and Adnoc got together to establish the Friendship Committee for Women Career Development (FCW) in 2015 under the honorary chairpersonship of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak.

This is being led by H.E. Dr Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of Adnoc and myself to steer the activities of the committee for oil companies in Japan and the UAE. It has been held eight times in both countries and we had useful discussions concerning better management of women’s empowerment, career path and work-life balance. It has had a strong impact on the oil industry. This is an useful example to showcase in terms of inclusiveness and tolerance.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Tsuyoshi Nakai and H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan Image Credit: ABLF

How can Japanese expertise and technology support the economic diversification plans of the Gulf economies like the UAE?

Since its founding, JCCP has developed close ties with the oil downstream sectors in countries around the world through training programmes and technical cooperation projects. Toward this end, JCCP provides Human Resource Development (HRD) programmes as one of its key activities.

HRD programmes aim to develop human resources in oil and gas producing countries by transferring the technologies and experience that Japan's oil and engineering industries have accumulated. We received more than 1,000 participants from the UAE and 4,000 participants from GCC countries through HRD programme since 1981.

Several projects are implemented every year in the technical cooperation field. Since 2005, JCCP has been dispatching experts to the Adnoc Research Center.

We also expanded cooperation in the industrial sector. Currently, we focus on seawater desalination and water management. JCCP and Adnoc have implemented a joint seminar and workshop. Following the workshop, both parties have agreed that one of the projects could be to study feasibility using techniques of Japanese participant companies. This effort is an example of simulating not only the oil industry, but also the water management sector.

H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Dr Chunyuan Gu, Tsuyoshi Nakai and Kim Kelaita Image Credit: ABLF

How can Asian countries like Japan and the UAE take the lead in addressing climate change and push sustainability?

Under the Paris agreement, each country is encouraged to make efforts to reduce global warming. There are also important technical issues including carbon capture and sequestration, and crude oil-to-chemicals. We need a new technology for energy conservation like artificial intelligence for efficient refinery operations.

Adnoc has signed an agreement with JCCP to supply, install and pilot the use of photovoltaic solar power systems as part of the company's commitment to cleaner energy. The Adnoc-JCCP agreement will help promote the utilisation of solar energy use in the UAE.