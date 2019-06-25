About 18 arrivals and departures were delayed and seven flights diverted at Changi Airport

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Singapore: Drone sightings have disrupted flights at Singapore's main airport for the second time in a week, authorities said, as the devices increasingly cause havoc for air traffic worldwide.

About 18 arrivals and departures were delayed and seven flights diverted at Changi Airport late Tuesday "due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities", the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

The disruption lasted about an hour, it said.

Last week Changi, one of Asia's busiest hubs, closed one of its runways for short periods due to unauthorised drone flying, disrupting dozens of flights.

It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within five kilometres of an airport without a permit.