Number of new cases is lowest since January 25

A medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Image Credit: AP

China's central Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the province's health commission said on Thursday, down from 1,693 cases a day earlier and the lowest since January 25.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 62,031.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,029 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 108 from the previous day.

Most of the new deaths on Wednesday were in Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.