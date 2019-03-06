Ahmed Al Daheri with the NPCC Team Image Credit: ABLF

Highlights NPCC aims to maintain its position as a key industry player in the continent, says Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of the firm

Your Excellency, ABLF is a prestigious platform that NPCC has been partnering with since 2016. How can associations such as this, power economic discussions as well as improve and strengthen intra-Asia business channels for NPCC?

The ABLF is an important platform, which brings Asian business leaders together, at our doorstep in the UAE, and facilitates meaningful discussion and dialogue. It also recognises and awards business leaders for their contribution, including NPCC’s Chairman H.E. Hussain Al Nowais, whose contribution to business excellence has been exemplary.

Does Asia play a significant role in the future trajectory of NPCC’s business strategy? If so, how can leadership platforms like the ABLF support this mandate?

NPCC was set up in Abu Dhabi in 1973, as part of the vision of late H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan, Father of the Nation. For the past 45 years, we have been doing business in the UAE, GCC and South Asia. We have long-term relationships with national oil companies of Asian countries such as Aramco, Adnoc, KOC, Bapco, PDO, ONGC and international oil companies like BP, Shell, Total and Maersk. We plan to further deepen our relationships with our clients and are building local capabilities in Asian countries.

The ABLF is an important platform, which brings Asian business leaders together, at our doorstep in the UAE, and facilitates meaningful discussion and dialogue. - Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC

For example, we have engineering companies in India and a fabrication facility in Saudi Arabia to serve our clients. Our current organisational footprint covers South East Asia, South Asia and Middle East, as we have offices and subsidiaries in the Asian region. Platforms like the ABLF help us meet leaders from Asia, understand their vision and facilitate a discussion to be their partner. The 21st century is supposed to be the Asian century, and as a UAE company we want to be a key player in oil and gas Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) sector in Asia.

What are NPCC’s goals for the next 5 years?

NPCC is implementing its new business strategy, by focusing on our five core corporate objectives of achieving growth, developing human capital, developing operational excellence, embracing world-class standards and fostering innovation.

We plan to further enhance our offshore, onshore and yard operational capabilities. Many key state oil firms have big plans for future, and we are aiming to expand into new markets as well as boosting our renewable operations. Hopefully, this will help us in achieving our ambitious targets.

Ahmed Al Daheri with the NPCC Team Image Credit: ABLF

How important is the narrative of innovation in a sector that is as fast-paced as manufacturing and what are NPCC’s efforts to keep the team and human resource on the cutting-edge of innovative thought and process?

We started our innovation journey in 2017 by forming an innovation team, who were tasked with building the framework, with all the tools needed for embracing change. Soon after, our innovation team started engaging the organisation for innovative projects, ideas and suggestions. In a short span of time, we received hundreds of suggestions and 43 successfully accomplished innovations. These help saved more than AED200 million and made us more efficient, productive, cost-effective and brought value to both our clients and the organisation. NPCC will continue to foster the culture of innovation throughout the organisation as a means to maintain our competitive advantage and differentiate services to our valued clients.