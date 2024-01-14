‘Instagrammer’ prince

In real life he’s a prince of an Islamic sultanate steeped in centuries-old traditions, but on Instagram Brunei’s Abdul Mateen is more Hollywood than royalty as he flies in fighter jets, drives speed boats and poses bare-chested after workouts.

Mateen, 32, was one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors until he married his 29-year-old fiancee in a male-only ceremony at a mosque in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

As the 10th child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, he is unlikely to ever ascend the throne of the oil-rich country on the northern edge of Borneo island.

Yet, Mateen’s matinee idol looks, rippling six-pack and sense of adventure — captured in photos and videos that are carefully curated on Instagram — have turned him into a public relations asset for the royal family, which has been battered by scandals and global censure over the years.

“He’s a breath of fresh air,” said Bruneian snack store worker Amyra Syahira Awang Ahmad, 20, who is among Mateen’s 2.5 million Instagram followers.

A pre-wedding photo of Mateen and his fiancee, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, posted on Instagram on December 31 shows him wearing an open-neck white shirt under a dark, double-breasted blazer, while she is in a cream pantsuit and no hijab.

It drew more than 11,000 comments with some smitten followers lamenting that 2024 was starting with “heartbreak” - a reference to their own rather than the prince’s.