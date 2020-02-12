He has neither been seen nor heard from since last week

Medical workers in protective suits help transfer a group of patients into the newly-completed Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Image Credit: AP

Wuhan: Another citizen journalist who had been covering the coronavirus outbreak here has gone missing since a week, media reports said.

Chen Qiushi, a lawyer-turned-video blogger, had been roaming around the city covering the epidemic outbreak and made a series of social media posts about it. The videos posted by him reported hardships faced by the people of Wuhan.

He has neither been seen nor heard from since last week. Family and friends of Qiushi alleged that he may have been forcibly quarantined by the Chinese government.