The final days of the US evacuation remain 'extremely dangerous', says US president

US service members assist at an Evacuation Control Check Point (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: Americans were also told to leave the vicinity of Kabul airport immediately following a "specific, credible threat," the US embassy in Afghanistan said in a statement that advised citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and avoid all gates.

US President Joe Biden earlier warned that conditions in Kabul during the final days of the US evacuation remain "extremely dangerous" and said his military commanders informed him during a briefing on Saturday morning that another attack is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

"I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden said.

Thirteen US military personnel were killed and 18 other American service members were wounded in a suicide bombing on Thursday outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where the U.S. has been running its evacuation operation. On Friday, the U.S. launched a retaliatory strike that killed two members of Daesh-K, Daesh offshoot that has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Biden said the operation was led by US Central Command leader Kenneth McKenzie and that it "was not the last" against the group responsible for the airport bombing.

"We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," Biden said.

Despite the threat of another terror attack, Biden said his military commanders had assured him they had plans to protect Americans on the ground and could complete the evacuation and drawdown missions.

As of Saturday, the US had facilitated the evacuation of about 113,500 people since the Taliban swept to control of Afghanistan on August 14. Earlier, an additional 350 U.S. citizens have told the State Department they are still seeking to leave the country.

The US strike against members of Daesh-K injured a third member of the group, though Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the strike didn't "get us in the clear" and described the threat from the group as "still active."

While Kirby said Daesh-K "lost some capability to plan and conduct missions," a US official said Friday night that the primary target of the attack didn't have a direct link to Thursday's assault in Kabul.

Reaper Drone

The official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the operation, said the target was killed by a Reaper drone while traveling in a vehicle. Kirby declined to name the people targeted or elaborate on their roles.