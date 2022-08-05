Bangkok: A fire tore through a Thai nightclub early Friday killing at least 13 people and injuring 40, a rescue services official said.
The blaze broke out around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of Bangkok, an official from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Video footage posted by the rescue service showed desperate revellers fleeing the club screaming, their clothes ablaze, as a huge fire rages in the background.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about three hours.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and all victims so far have been identified as Thai nationals, police said.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has assured families of victims they will receive help from authorities and urged entertainment venues nationwide to ensure they have proper emergency exits and safety measures in place.