Kiev: Ukraine is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. But here at the middle of the storm, there’s scarcely any knowledge of what is unfolding in Washington.

Ukrainian leaders have done their best to stay out of it, seeing only peril in commenting for fear Democrats or Republicans could use them as fuel in their partisan brawl. Local media is filled with domestic intrigue about leaked corruption-related recordings, uncertain prospects of peace in eastern Ukraine, and questions about where Ukraine’s comedian-turned-president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is taking the nation. And in the capital Kiev, ordinary citizens are far more focused on their own pocketbook concerns.

In the US, “it seems there is no interesting topic other than Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told The Washington Post at the end of a news conference. “Ukraine was always proud of support from both sides in Congress, and we would like to preserve that support. We need to solve the conflict in the east, and we don’t need to be involved in a conflict on the other side of the world.”

Despite a day of dramatic testimony in Washington, there was no mention of it Thursday in a daily roundup of the “main news” from prominent media outlet Ukrainska Pravda. Nor have the hearings been featured prominently in television coverage.

The coverage was instead focused on the return of Ukrainian naval vessels that had been captured by Russia, a lawmaker’s past conviction on rape charges and the death of a war veteran following a beating. Thursday is also the sixth anniversary of the kickoff of the Maidan protests that eventually ousted then-president Viktor Yanukovych and prompted the Kremlin to annex Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and foment a conflict in eastern Ukraine.

On the streets of Kiev, few people said they were following the inquiry on a frigid, 32-degree day. “I’m more interested in what’s happening inside the country. I’m not paying attention to what’s happening in the US,” said Misha Sizov, 26, an I.T. worker grabbing a quick smoke in a courtyard with a colleague outside his office. “What’s more important is what’s happening inside the government right now, which has a direct effect.”

At a coffee stand in a residential area, another person said that Ukraine’s economic problems were a bigger concern. “I was in the countryside recently. In one village, there used to be 100 cows. Now there are three. I couldn’t care less about your impeachment,” said Serhiy, 34, who refused to give his family name because he didn’t want his employer wrapped up in the impeachment proceedings either.