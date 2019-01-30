President Donald Trump, noting wind chill temperatures in the “beautiful Midwest” are setting records, said in a tweet Monday evening: “What the hell is going on with Global Warming? Please come back fast, we need you!” Jennifer Francis, senior scientist and Arctic expert at the Woods Hole Research Centre in Falmouth, Mass, said that while the latest move in the polar vortex “may unleash claims that global warming is a hoax”, the mass of frigid air over North America is far outweighed by areas elsewhere that are warmer than usual.