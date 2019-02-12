It is expected to be finalised well before the Friday deadline when funding would again lapse for a number of federal agencies. With fears of another damaging shutdown, lawmakers seemed confident that they had the support of party leadership and that Trump would be willing to sign the agreement. “We think so,” Senator Richard C. Shelby (Republican from Alabama) and the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters when asked about the likelihood of the president’s signature. “We hope so.” “The spectre of another government shutdown this close, I thought tonight we didn’t want that to happen,” he added later.