Donald Trump has joined 10 other US presidents to be denied a second term, many of them being voted out because of the poor state of the economy. Some one-term presidents don’t qualify for this distinction. President John Tyler, for example, who took over after the death of President William Henry Harrison before losing reelection, does not count. Neither does President Lyndon B. Johnson, who declined to run for reelection in 1968.
Explainer
US election 2020 result: Trump joins the list of one-term presidents, who are the others?
Poor state of US economy a common reason for most presidents losing re-election