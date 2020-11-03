US goes to polls at the stroke of midnight for biggest battle of the century

Image Credit: VJ

It has been called an election like no other, a fight for the soul of America. For many months US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden have been criss-crossing the country despite the coronavirus pandemic for the ultimate prize - the White House. It's now time to listen to the people as they speak through the most powerful weapon in a democracy – the ballot. Here is all you need to know about the latest developments.

12:25PM



Texas drive-through voting upheld

A federal judge in Texas has denied a bid by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the US presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. The plaintiffs had accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written order, US District Judge Andrew Hanen said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case and waited too long to sue.

"To disenfranchise over 120,000 voters who voted as instructed the day before the scheduled election does not serve the public interest," the judge wrote, adding that drive-through early voting was permissible under Texas law.

11:30AM



Twitter to flag tweets claiming early victory

Twitter Inc. has said that it will flag tweets from certain accounts, including those of presidential candidates, who claim a US election victory before it's called by two of seven media outlets.

Twitter said on Monday that it will require any tweet from some accounts declaring victory to cite either an announcement from state election officials, or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets that make independent election calls, the company said in updated guidelines to its election policies on Monday.

Tweets that include premature claims of victory will be labeled and direct people to Twitter's official US election page.

10:16AM



60-year tradition of early voting

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles (20 kilometers) to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that's no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.

"Sixty years - and unfortunately, we can't celebrate it," he said.

09:07AM



The first vote is cast

Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, cast the first Election Day votes on the stroke of midnight into Tuesday.

The tiny town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960. Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight.