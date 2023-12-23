Special forces look on during military exercises in Hafar Al Batin, Saudi Arabia.
Washington: The US State Department approved $1 billion in military training for Saudi Arabia, renewing a program that's deepened ties between the two partners while still sticking to a ban on the sale of some offensive weapons.

The deal includes flight and technical training, professional military education and equipment for the Royal Saudi Air Force and other military branches.

The sale will "improve Saudi Arabia's capability to meet current and future threats," the State Department said in a statement.