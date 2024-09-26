Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $375 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, in a package that includes HIMARS precision rocket launchers, cluster munitions and light tactical vehicles.

"The United States is committed to Ukraine's defence against Russia's brutal aggression," Blinken said in a statement, adding Washington would "deploy this new assistance as quickly as possible."

The package includes "munitions and support" for HIMARS, cluster and artillery munitions, artillery armored and light vehicles, small arms and "anti-armor" weapons such as Javelin and TOW missiles as well as AT-4 anti-tank rockets.

Under President Joe Biden, the United States has provided around $175 billion in both military and economic assistance to Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Also included in the latest package are "spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation."

The United States' November 5 election could spell a shift for Kyiv's key military backer.

Donald Trump, who is running again for president, has called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky the "greatest salesman on Earth."

"Every time Zelensky comes to the United States, he walks away with $100 billion," Trump said this week, claiming "we're stuck in that war unless I'm president."