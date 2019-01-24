Davos: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday appealed for dialogue in Venezuela to avoid the political crisis spiralling out of control, after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president. “What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that would lead to the kind of conflict that would be a disaster for the people of Venezuela and for the region,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Sovereign governments have the possibility to decide whatever they want,” the he said on a Facebook Live broadcast from Davos. “What we are worried (about) with the situation in Venezuela is the suffering of the people of Venezuela,” he said.