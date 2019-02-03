US President Donald Trump said he is willing to leave smaller number of troops, and “intelligence” in AfGanistan following discussions between the Taliban and the United States in Doha last month that sealed the outlines of a peace deal. In an interview with CBS, he said he planned to keep a small contingent of troops in AfGanistan for “real intelligence” purposes. “I’ll leave intelligence there and if I see nests forming, I’ll do something about it.” He was emphatic, however, about bringing troops home. “We’ve been there for 19 years. I want to fight. I want to win, and we want to bring our great troops back home.