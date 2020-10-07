Washington: US President Donald Trump spent time in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the day after he was discharged from hospital to continue his COVID-19 treatment at the White House, a top aide said.
“The government is functioning,” White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday. “The president actually showed up in the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions, with respect to his COVID-19.”
Trump has been heavily criticized over his attitude towards the coronavirus, as the number of COVID-19 cases among his inner circle rises.
Staff members said the president was glad to be back in the White House after spending four days and three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which aides said made him feel as if he was in a cage. Meadows and Bobby Peede, director of the White House advance team, kept him company there for hours and served as a lifeline to the rest of the administration.
Aides said that Trump made calls from the White House on Tuesday and roamed the areas of the presidential residence that had been set up for him.