Bethesda: President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans _ and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.
Image Credit: NYT
Trump's message alarmed infectious disease experts and suggested the president's own illness had not caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude toward the disease, which has also infected the first lady and several White House aides, including new cases revealed Monday.
Image Credit: Reuters
Landing at the White House on Marine One, Trump gingerly climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, "I feel good." He gave a double thumbs-up to the departing helicopter from the portico terrace, where aides had arranged American flags for the sunset occasion. He entered the White House, where aides were visible milling about the Blue Room, without wearing a face covering.
Image Credit: NYT
The president left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said earlier Monday that the president remains contagious and would not be fully "out of the woods" for another week but that Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital. Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where the reach of the outbreak that has infected the highest levels of the U.S. government is still being uncovered.
Image Credit: Reuters
Still, just a month before the election and anxious to project strength, Trump tweeted before leaving the hospital, "Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!" And in case anyone missed his don't-worry message earlier, he rushed out a new video from the White House.
Image Credit: Reuters
"Don't be afraid of it," Trump said of the virus. "You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines." His remarks were strong, but he was taking deeper breaths than usual as he delivered them.
Image Credit: NYT
Trump's nonchalant message about not fearing the virus comes as his own administration has encouraged Americans to be very careful and take precautions to avoid contracting and spreading the disease as cases continue to spike across the country. For more than eight months, Trump's efforts to play down the threat of the virus in hopes of propping up the economy ahead of the election have drawn bipartisan criticism.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with Trump last week, said during an NBC town hall Monday night that he was glad Trump seemed to be recovering well, "but there's a lot to be concerned about -- 210,000 people have died. I hope no one walks away with the message that it's not a problem." Biden tested negative for the virus on Sunday.
Image Credit: NYT
Conley said that because of Trump's unusual level of treatment so early after discovery of his illness he was in "uncharted territory."' But the doctor also was upbeat at an afternoon briefing and said the president could resume his normal schedule once "there is no evidence of live virus still present."
Image Credit: NYT
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can be contagious for as many as _ and should isolate for at least _ 10 days.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
U.S. President Donald Trump removes his protective mask on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Trump's arrival back at the White House raised new questions about how the administration was going to protect other officials from a disease that remains rampant in the president's body. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had tested positive for the virus Monday morning and was entering quarantine.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
There were also lingering questions about potential long-term effects to the president _ and even when he first came down with the virus. Conley repeatedly declined to share results of medical scans of Trump's lungs, saying he was not at liberty to discuss the information because Trump did not waive doctor-patient confidentiality on the subject. COVID-19 has been known to cause significant damage to the lungs of some patients. Conley also declined to share the date of Trump's most recent negative test for the virus _ a critical point for contact tracing and understanding where Trump was in the course of the disease.
Image Credit: Reuters
Only a day earlier, Trump suggested he had finally grasped the true nature of the virus, saying in a video, "I get it." But on Sunday afternoon, he ventured out of the hospital while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade _ an outing that disregarded precautions meant to contain the virus.
Image Credit: NYT
At the hospital, doctors revealed that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.
Image Credit: NYT
Trump was leaving the hospital after receiving a fourth dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir Monday evening, Conley said. He will receive the fifth and final dose Tuesday at the White House.
Image Credit: AFP