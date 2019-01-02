Trump is counting on public support as he holds out for $5 billion (Dh18.39 billion) to build the wall. He’s signaled that he is in no rush to give up on a signature campaign issue as he launches his own re-election bid in 2020. But Pelosi just as strongly believes the public will be on Democrats’ side as they try to get government working again, and move on to health care and other priorities — including oversight of the White House.