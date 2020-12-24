Washington: US President Donald Trump issued a new raft of pardons on Wednesday for allies including Jared Kushner’s father, adding to a long list he has granted in his waning days in office.
In addition to the pardon for Charles Kushner — the father of his son-in-law — Trump also pardoned his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime ally Roger Stone, the White House said in a statement.
They were among 26 people pardoned and three who had all or part of their sentences commuted on Wednesday by Trump.