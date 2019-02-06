President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to call for a new era of cooperation to break "decades" of political gridlock and unlock America's promise.
"We can make our communities safer, our families stronger, our culture richer, our faith deeper, and our middle class bigger and more prosperous than ever before," Trump said.
"But we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution - and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good. Together, we can break decades of political stalemate."